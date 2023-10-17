Daily Nuggets: Reilly Smith Helps Penguin to No. 3 NHL Star; Kirby Dach to Miss Significant Time

Two hat tricks in a week landed Auston Matthews first star of the week in the NHL. Who were the second and third stars? The new NHL season is just a week old and we already have trade rumors amping up. The Nashville Predators may be eying a disgruntled forward in Vancouver. Kirby Dach is set to miss significant time in Montreal. It has been a shaky start for the New Jersey Devils.

Vegas Hockey Now

Here is a look at week one of the Vegas Golden Knights season.

NHL and National Hockey Now News

Pittsburg Hockey Now: Matthews had two hat tricks in his first two games of the new season. Unfortunately he was unable to make it three in a row on Monday night. Elias Pettersson was the second star with one goal and five assists in two games vs. the Edmonton Oilers last week. Reilly Smith helped this Pittsburgh Penguin win the third star of the Week.

Nashville Hockey Now: Predators general manager Barry Trotz wasted no time getting his thumbprint on the roster. Could he be looking to take advantage of a situation in Vancouver over a disgruntled forward?

Montreal Hockey Now: Reports suggest Dach has a torn ACL and could miss up to the rest of the season. How does his injury affect the rest of the roster?

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils are among the contenders to win the Metro Division and compete for the Stanley Cup this season. Coach Lindy Ruff is frustrated and benched a star player.