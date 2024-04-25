Golden Knights Notebook: Martinez Steps In For Injured Hague

In the salary cap era, NHL teams often find themselves trying to plug holes in the playoffs with inexperienced, young players. The Vegas Golden Knights feel fortunate that they can deal with Nicolas Hague’s day to day lower body injury by replacing him with a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Martinez, a regular on last year’s Stanley Cup team, played 15:30 in the Vegas 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 2. He was paired with Zach Whitecloud. Martinez won two Cups with the Los Angeles Kings before winning one last season with the Golden Knights.

“Losing Haguer was unfortunate,” Vegas goalie Logan Thompson said. “(But) we just plug (Martinez) back in. It just shows we know how to win. We’ve done it all year. We did it last year. It’s just the experience of the group coming through. Just shutting them down, keeping to the outside, making my life a lot easier.”

The Golden Knights aren’t providing any information about how long they expect Hague to be sidelined.

Eichel Distinction

Jack Eichel‘s two points in Game 2 made him the became the fastest U.S.-born player in NHL history to reach 30 career playoff points.

Brian Leetch and Kevin Stevens previously held the league record of reaching 30 points in their 26th postseason contest.

Others who reached 30 in under 30 games: Joe Mullen (28), plus Adam Fox (29) and Patrick Kane (29).

Ice Chips

The Vegas Golden Knights are 4-0 in franchise history when it comes to winning series after claiming a 2-0 lead in that series… Dallas forwards Mason Marchment and Radek Faksa were injured in the third period of Game 2. The Stars had no updates after the game.