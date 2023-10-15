Golden Knights Wrap: Injuries, a Suspension, and Great Goaltending

The Vegas Golden Knights had their depth tested, and on display, throughout week one of the 2023-24 season. Alec Martinez, Alex Pietrangelo, William Carrier, and Zach Whitecloud missed games due to injury. Brett Howden served a two-game suspension for a match penalty during the home opener.

Ben Hutton, Pavel Dorofeyev, Kaedan Korczak, Brayden Pachal, and Jonas Rondbjerg are not considered everyday players and contributed in a positive manner to the Golden Knights’ perfect start. The Golden Knights are 3-0 in the regular season and on a five-game winning streak when factoring in the final two preseason games.

The Golden Knights defeated each of their first three opponents by a score of 4-1 and never trailed in the new season. Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore logged the first two power-play goals of the season on Saturday vs. the Anaheim Ducks. The Golden Knights have outscored their opponents 8-3 during five-on-five play and have yet to give up a goal on the penalty kill.

Logan Thompson and Adin Hill have been exceptional in their starts. Two of the three goals given up by the Golden Knights were the result of fluky bounces.

There are still 79 regular season games to go plus hopefully a long playoff run, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. But the start is very encouraging.

Here is a recap of the first week’s games and notable stories for the Golden Knights.

Game recaps

Hill was sharp as the Golden Knights defeated Seattle Kraken 4-1 in the season opener.

Pachal scores first career; Golden Knights defeated San Jose Sharks 4-1.

The depleted Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1.

Notable stories

Goalies and defense can carry the Golden Knights far this season.

Howden issued a match penalty and a two-game suspension in the opener.

William Carrier was injured in the opener and missed the next two games.

Injuries adding up and who could fill in.

Key Stat

Cassidy said he wants to see Eichel shoot more this season. Eichel has 17 shots on goal through three games which is the second most in the NHL.

Week ahead

The Golden Knights get their toughest test of the young season in the Dallas Stars Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. The first road trip of the season takes the Golden Knights to Winnipeg on Thursday and Chicago on Saturday.

Returning to health?

The injuries to Pietrangelo and Martinez were downplayed by coach Bruce Cassidy. If one or both could return this week, that would give the defense a bit boost. Howden served the final game of his suspension on Saturday and will return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Stars. Howden will most likely take his spot back on second line with Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone. That would drop Paul Cotter to the third line with William Karlsson and Michael Amadio. Pavel Dorofeyev would draw out of the lineup.