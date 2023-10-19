Daily Nuggets: Showcasing NHL’s Stars to Grow the Game; Toronto Media Upset at Bedard and Blackhawks

What is the proper balance between showcasing NHL personalities and letting the players focus on playing hockey? The Toronto media was frustrated because the Chicago Blackhawks did not make Connor Bedard available for interviews. The Washington Capitals are 0-3 after getting blown out by the Ottawa Senators Wednesday night. Let the blame game begin. Tomas Nosek and Erik Haula facing early injuries in New Jersey.

Fights, drama, a late comeback, and a shootout. Tuesday’s thriller against the Dallas Stars had it all.

NHL and National Hockey Now News

Sportsnet: Every sport needs to continue to grow their game by showcasing the best players. Quick question for the reader, compare the number of times you’ve been Connor McDavid in random articles or videos vs. seeing Connor Bedard. What is the proper expectation the NHL should have from players in showcasing them?

Chicago Hockey Now: Everybody wants a piece of Bedard when he comes to town. It makes sense. Bedard is one of the new faces of the NHL and will be a big part of growing the game. The Toronto media was upset for not getting a moment with Bedard when the Blackhawks were in town.

Washington Hockey Now: New Capitals coach Spencer Carbery could not have scripted a worse start. His team is 0-3 after a 6-1 loss to the Senators on Wednesday. Alex Ovechkin is goal-less and who is to blame for the team’s poor defense?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Haula has had a “nagging injury” and Nosek does not have a timetable for his return. Nosek’s injury is being described as, “a pain management thing,” by coach Lindy Ruff.