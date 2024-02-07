Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Drill the Oilers; VGK Rivals in NHL Trade Rumors

The Vegas Golden Knights broke the Edmonton Oilers’ hearts Tuesday, ending the Oilers’ winning streak at 16 with a classic VGK defensive squash. The Golden Knights’ rivals are filling the NHL trade rumors. From Calgary to New York, the trade chatter will only make the bottom of the Pacific Division a little easier if a few of them come to pass, but the Vancouver Canucks look pretty, pretty good with Elias Lindholm. Also in the Daily, Vancouver blew out the Hurricanes’ candle. And our old friend Reilly Smith is still struggling in Pittsburgh.

Let’s get to the hockey.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Hockey Now: Chris Gawlik has the scene from T-Mobile. The Golden Knights are professional heartbreakers of the Edmonton Oilers. With Edmonton on the precipice of tying history, William Karlsson took the stick out of Connor McDavid’s hands. The Golden Knights postgame.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: There was a little bit of between the lines in this story. Coach Mike Sullivan said he hoped former Misfit Reilly Smith returned from injury with a “forward-looking outlook.” Smith has gone ice cold, and the Pittsburgh Penguins need much more.

The Athletic ($): A little stick tap to our buddy Jesse Granger. I have some first-hand knowledge, covering Smith every day. He is struggling here. Jesse put forth a little NHL trade proposal to bring Smith back to the Golden Knights fortress.

Smith has just two goals in his last 31 games.

NHL Trade Rumors, News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: The Canucks are for real. Rick Tocchet is a good coach. In his first game for the coastal whale watchers, Elias Lindholm scored his first goal, and the Carolina Hurricanes didn’t have enough. The Canucks keep winning.

TSN Insiders: The New York Rangers are tagging everyone in the west looking for a third-line center. The Calgary Flames sell-off continues as Chris Tanev is now the belle of the trade ball. And the NHL trade chatter is getting pretty loud up there.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins have been linked to every big name, including Jack Eichel, for the last couple of seasons. However, it seems things might be changing, and the Bruins are adjusting their sights. Sources tell Jimmy Murphy that GM Don Sweeney might go bargain hunting at the NHL trade market.

Calgary Hockey Now: A little stick tap to our colleague up north, Trevor Neufeld, at CHN. You gotta see it: Jonathan Huberdeau found instant chemistry with Andrei Kuzmenko, and the Calgary Flames beat Boston.

Also from the National Hockey Now network, our Philly guy Jon Bailey is making quite a name for himself. The NHL granted the Flyers, Devils, and Flames a salary cap reprieve for the players who figure to be gone for the rest of the season because of the charges resulting from the alleged 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault. Jon has faithfully covered that nightmare of a story. Now, he gets into the hockey aspect — How the Philadelphia Flyers can and won’t spend the new cap space.

San Jose Hockey Now: It’s not a great situation in San Jose, but Tomas Hertl is having a comeback campaign. If you look closely at the stats, you can see the trends and the reasons behind Hertl’s bump with the San Jose Sharks.