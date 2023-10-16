Daily Nuggets: Stamkos to Become a Bruin? No Panic in Edmonton

Could Steven Stamkos become a Boston Bruin? The Edmonton Oilers dropped their first two games of the season to the Vancouver Canucks. Is it time to panic in Edmonton? Former Vegas Golden Knight Reilly Smith is fitting in well with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Philadelphia Flyers will be active traders this season. Former Vegas Golden Knight Tomas Nosek dealing with a lower-body injury in New Jersey.

Vegas Hockey Now:

It was an interesting first week for the Golden Knights filled with injuries, a suspension, and great goaltending.

NHL and National Hockey Now News:

Sportsnet: The quotes of positivity are flowing from the Oilers’ locker room. “Because we will face adversity,” he promised. “We’re going to have games like this. I’m going to get 16 shots at let four in. It’s how you respond to that,” Stuart Skinner said after Saturday’s loss. For the moment there is no panic in Edmonton.

Boston Hockey Now: Sources indicated that Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made a push for Stamkos recently. If the Tampa Bay Lightning put Stamkos back on the block, could he become a Bruin?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Smith is lining up on the second line with Evgeni Malkin and is finding his way. How did Smith grade in his last game?

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers expect to be active in the trade market throughout the season. The Flyers have plenty of salary cap space available and general manager Daniel Briere is ready to deal.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Nosek signed as a free agent with the Devils in the offseason and may miss some time with a lower-body injury.