Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 2: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

The addition of Tomas Hertl through a trade with the San Jose Sharks has powered the Vegas Golden Knights’ power play like he was a lithium-ion battery

Since Hertl entered the Vegas lineup, the Golden Knights are nine-for-17 (52.9%) with the man advantage. That includes the two power play goals, one of them netted by Hertl, in Game 1 against the Dallas Stars. Before Hertl’s arrival, the Vegas power play ranked 21st in the NHL at 18.6%.

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy says Hertl has given his team the net-front presence that they have lacked on the power play. He’s 6-foot-3, and boasts excellent hands.

Game Analysis: Golden Knights vs. Stars Vegas Golden Knights Overview: •Scoring Trends:

•Generally high-scoring: OVER in 6 of their last 9 games, and OVER in 10 of their last 15 on the road.

•Recent Form:

•Strong performance: 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

•Head-to-Head and… https://t.co/ALI64YnCxs pic.twitter.com/trBRa6aNux — FOCUS ON THE PROP (@Dfs4Everyone) April 24, 2024

Game Time

Monday: Vegas at Dallas, Game 1 Western Conference Quarterfinal

Where: American Airlines Center

TV/RADIO: ESPN (National) and Scripps Sports (Local)/98.9 FM/1340 AM and 1460. AM (for Spanish)

Time: 6:30 p.m., PT

Vegas Preview

The Golden Knights were 4-0 against Dallas this season, counting a 3-0 mark in the regular-season…Jack Eichel played a part in Vegas’ Game 1 victory with two assists. Despite appearing in the postseason for only the second time, Eichel (6-22—28 in 23 GP), has a chance to join Alex Ovechkin (21 GP), Leon Draisaitl (24 GP), David Pastrnak (24 GP) and Sidney Crosby (24 GP) as the fifth active player to reach 30 career playoff points in 24 or fewer games.

Golden Knights lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson — Tomas Hertl — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

Paul Cotter — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alex Pietrangelo — Alec Martinez

Noah Hanifin — Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Dallas Preview

The Stars are -155 favorites to win Game 2… Dallas outscored Vegas 3-2 in 5-on-5 goals in Game 2, but lost because the Stars surrendered two power play goals… Dallas will be better defensively when Jani Hakanpaa returned from injury. Hakanpaa (lower body) will miss Game 2. He hasn’t played since March 16. The Finnish defender posted 196 hits in the regular-season…Dallas had 10 high danger scoring chances in Game 1, compared to six for Vegas.