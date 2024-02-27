Daily Nuggets: Vegas’s Current Conundrum; Sharks Trading Key Players?

For the Vegas Golden Knights, it’s been nothing but hard times lately. It’s not quite Dusty Rhodes’s iconic Hard Times speech but they’re losers of five of their last six. The Golden Knights have searched for answers, mainly on the offensive front. Luckily, some players have stepped up, with one star looking exceptionally well with William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault. However, it doesn’t hurt to acquire additional backup. That’s especially true with teams like the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins selling off assets. For Vegas, the world’s their oyster.

As for the competition? Well, they’re looking to get key pieces back or avoid brutal injuries, too. Whether it’s key players returning for Colorado, Jamie Drysdale missing a devastating injury, or San Jose exploring trades for prospects, hockey is seeing busy bees at work. You can also count players like Matt Rempe rising to the occasion, making his hometown proud! There’s even Kirill Kaprizov getting his flowers for Minnesota, propelling them back into playoff contention. With that, here are your Daily Nuggets for the day!

Vegas Golden Knights

The Athletic: It’s no secret the Vegas Golden Knights need help at the forward position. Here are ten players Vegas could acquire before March 8.

SinBin.Vegas: The original Misfit Line saw success with the likes of William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, and Reilly Smith. See how Brendan Brisson is stepping in with the line revitalized.

NHL Trade Talk, News, & National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers received news regarding Jamie Drysdale’s injury. How severe is it, and will he be out for the season?

Calgary Hockey Now: A local kid has made a case for becoming the next big heavyweight in the NHL. Find out how Calgary’s own Matt Rempe is knocking out the competition while acting as hockey’s “One Punch Man.”

San Jose Hockey Now: Mario Ferraro has been the subject of various trade rumors, but his agent tried to pour some cold water on the Sharks trade chatter.

Star Tribune: Kirill Kaprizov has been on fire lately, leading the Minnesota Wild back into playoff contention. In fact, it’s earned him this prestigious honor in the NHL.

NHL.com: Another San Jose Shark that’s been the subject of trade rumors has been Logan Couture. But does he want to stay in the Bay Area to finish his hockey career?

Colorado Hockey Now: What role does Valeri Nichuskin play for the Avalanche moving forward? He’s been a key piece, and their record with and without him says a lot. He’s been cleared by the NHL and is back with the Colorado Avalanche.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Oh seriously? The injuries are mounting at the worst possible time for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are fighting for one last gasp of their dynasty, but they’re now down two top-six winger. Those Penguins injuries hurt.