Daily Nuggets: Kolesar Golden Knights’ Hero; Blues Hot Pursuit, & Preds Ridiculous Run

The underside of the Western Conference playoff chase should be termed the Wild West. The Vegas Golden Knights dominated as they did against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but this time, they scored a timely goal and escaped danger with a win. The St. Louis Blues are in hot pursuit of the VGK and won’t make it easy, and the reverse of the Vegas flu is the Nashville Predators, whose Las Vegas funday was yanked by coach Andrew Brunette and now have points in — get this — 16 straight games. Elsewhere in the Nuggets, Elliotte Friedman gives the last update on the Coyotes for a while; the Detroit Red Wings put a dagger in the New York Islanders, Tom Wilson might get a huge suspension for his flagrant high-sticking penalty, and Connor McDavid did Connor McDavid things in boat-racing the Buffalo Sabres out of the barn.

The Golden Knights appear to be dialing it in, but the lack of goals and the preponderance of untimely goals against are a concern.

Yes, I can see Bruce Cassidy’s Little Dutchboy comment. Every time they plug a leak, another springs forth. Logan Thompson was OK Thursday night, but he never looked calm or steady. A goalie’s attitude spreads through the team on the ice. If he’s shaky, it’s contagious.

Let’s get to the Daily links…

Vegas Hockey Now: The postgame recap of the dramatic win. Seattle didn’t deserve two points but nearly stole them until Keegan Kolesar potted the winner, and the Golden Knights win.

StL Today: Save after save. Goalie Jordan Binnington may have swiped another two points, and for a moment, the Blues were only two points back of the Golden Knights after they beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2. Keep up on the competition.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

San Jose Hockey Now: A fascinating story by Sheng Peng. The mental toll on a locker room when your best isn’t good enough. The San Jose Sharks are reeling.

Sportsnet: The Arizona Coyotes uncertain future. Lanny MacDonald was emotional talking about the Calgary outpouring of support. The top college free agent and a good bit more were in the must-read 32 Thoughts column.

Nashville Hockey Now: Points in 16 straight since Brunette took away their U2 concert at the Sphere. That’s pretty intense, but it’s worked, and Nashville shut out the powerhouse Panthers. Since the punishment, the Nashville Predators are unbeatable.

Chicago Hockey Now: Things are looking up in Chicago despite the team looking down this season. A hopeful tale of how the 2020-21 Colorado Avalanche stunk but turned it around quickly. The Chicago Blackhawks hope the same.

We’d love to link to some LA Kings stories, but there really aren’t any. Almost no coverage. Sad.

Sportsnet: Tragically, former NHL player Chris Simon was one of two former NHL players to pass away this week due to suicide. Simon’s family has come out strong against the dangers and problems of CTE.

Heartbreaking.

Detroit Hockey Now: The gong show, which is the Eastern Conference wild-card race, might get settled quickly. Dylan Larkin returned to the Detroit lineup and they quickly put a dagger in the New York Islanders. Here come the Red Wings.

Let’s get the discussion going around here! The comments section is open. We’re still interviewing for a full-time beat writer. There are too many young writers who want to do their own thing or others who don’t have a passion for it. We’ll find our person, but in the meantime, you’re stuck with me, the president of the Hockey Now family.

What say you? I sense a good bit of negativity in the fanbase right now. Confidence in another playoff run?