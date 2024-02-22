Golden Knights Game 57 Preview vs Maple Leafs: Injuries Taking a Toll Plus Projected Lines, Notes, Keys to the Game, and How to Watch

The show goes on for the Vegas Golden Knights (32-18-6) as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (31-6-8) Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. This is the third game of the week for the Golden Knights, who won Monday in San Jose against the Sharks and lost at home to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs defeated the Arizona Coyotes last night by a score of 6-3.

From this point forward, the injury bug that plagues the Golden Knights season after season will now be known as the Giant Weta. The Giant Weta is the largest bug on Earth.

The Giant Weta claimed Mark Stone during Tuesday’s game against the Predators late in the second period. Stone collided with Yakov Trenin and left the game. The Golden Knights announced that Stone was sent to injured reserve Thursday morning.

Brendan Brisson, Byron Froese, and Sheldon Rempal were recalled to the Golden Knights. Grigori Denisenko was assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights.

The Golden Knights held a morning skate at City National Arena at 11:00 a.m. before Thursday’s game against the Maple Leafs.

Projected Lines

Barbashev-Roy-Marchessault

Brisson-Stephenson-Amadio

Cotter-Karlsson-Kolesar

Morelli-Froese-Rempal

Martinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hague-Whitecloud

Hill

Thompson

Golden Knights Notes

The Golden Knights are in second place in the Pacific Division with 70 points and trail the Vancouver Canucks by 10 points with two games in hand.

Jonathan Marchessault is the active points leader for the Golden Knights with 44 points.

The Golden Knights went 2-0-0 last season and are 4-3-3 lifetime against the Leafs.

Keegan Kolesar plays in game No. 250 tonight against the Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs Notes

The Maple Leafs are in third place in the Atlantic Division with 70 points and trail the division-leading Boston Bruins by nine points.

The Maple Leafs are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games and are on a five-game winning streak.

Auston Matthews has 51 goals in 54 games this season.

A familiar face in Martin Jones could be in net for the Maple Leafs.

Key to the Game

Who is going to seize the moment? Nic Roy has become the best version of himself since Jack Eichel’s injury. Which Golden Knights will follow in Roy’s footsteps? Can Chandler Stephenson elevate his game? Will Brendan Brisson make a case to stay in the lineup?

Time: 7:00 P.M. PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

