Daily Nuggets: Blues Help Golden Knights; NHL Could Move Coyotes
Those NHL Stanley Cup playoffs that seemed assured to the Vegas Golden Knights just a couple of weeks ago are suddenly in doubt. The Golden Knights got some help in that playoff race from the St. Louis Blues. Coach Bruce Cassidy talked about the significant difference between this season’s and last season’s team. Elsewhere in the Daily, the Avalanche and Oilers put on an astounding display of speed and hockey. The Dallas Stars gained steam at the expense of the LA Kings, and the Arizona Coyotes are down to their last chance.
I must apologize to you, readers at Vegas Hockey Now. We were forced to cut ties with our last beat writer, but two subsequent hires have fallen through due to my perceived lack of heartfelt desire for the job. This job requires a love of the profession and a passion for hockey, but the desert is short on those types who are available. We’re looking and interviewing every day and hope to have VHN back to full speed as soon as possible.
Vegas Golden Knights
🎥 Cassidy: The advantage we had last year was we did the little things that make your team hard to play against.
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 16, 2024
St. Louis Post-Dispatch: The Blues are coming together, but a bit too late. They helped the Golden Knights by beating the Minnesota Wild and keeping the Golden Knights four points ahead.
NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now
We’ll keep the focus on the Western Conference today as we ease back into this.
The Athletic ($): Eric Stephens writes that’s enough for the Anaheim Ducks. It’s time to stop rebuilding, become buyers on the NHL trade market, and start improving
Hockey Night in Canada: The end could be nigh for the Arizona Coyotes. If they don’t win the land auction in late June, it sounds like it is over, and relocation will happen. Elliotte Friedman tells the story.
Colorado Hockey Now: Wow, this was a game played at warp speed, and the teams will be problems for the Golden Knights. With just one second remaining, Colorado scored the OT game-winner. It was a big win for the Colorado Avalanche.
Chicago Hockey Now: The kids are still having some fun late in the season.
NHL.com: The Nashville Predators got hot at the right time. After Saturday, those spunky Predators have points in 14 straight.
Sportsnet: A bit surprising. The Vancouver Canucks are starting to struggle as the lights get brighter down the stretch.
Hey Dan. Thx for the update. Thought you guys fell off the face of the earth! 😉 Good help is hard to find and I’m sure many think like me that we would rather have a good, passionate and competent beat writer than someone who just “mails it in” every night.
Slight correction, St Louis won in OT last night so the Wild is only 3 points behind the VGK. I’ve not dug into the tiebreaker situation so technically speaking it may be 4 points that the Blues would need to own the 8th spot outright. It’s all moot if the VGK doesn’t right the ship. Playing like they have unfortunately will see them lamenting what could have been. Hence, an early offseason and no repeat chance.
Keep up the good work we appreciate you!
Eric E
******CORRECTION******
Sorry Dan. You were correct about St Louis being 4 points back. I had the Wild stuck on the brain. DUH! I stick by everything else in my post. 👍🏻
Eric E.