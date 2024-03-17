Daily Nuggets: Blues Help Golden Knights; NHL Could Move Coyotes

Those NHL Stanley Cup playoffs that seemed assured to the Vegas Golden Knights just a couple of weeks ago are suddenly in doubt. The Golden Knights got some help in that playoff race from the St. Louis Blues. Coach Bruce Cassidy talked about the significant difference between this season’s and last season’s team. Elsewhere in the Daily, the Avalanche and Oilers put on an astounding display of speed and hockey. The Dallas Stars gained steam at the expense of the LA Kings, and the Arizona Coyotes are down to their last chance.

I must apologize to you, readers at Vegas Hockey Now. We were forced to cut ties with our last beat writer, but two subsequent hires have fallen through due to my perceived lack of heartfelt desire for the job. This job requires a love of the profession and a passion for hockey, but the desert is short on those types who are available. We’re looking and interviewing every day and hope to have VHN back to full speed as soon as possible.

Let’s get to it.

Vegas Golden Knights

Golden Knights Twitter:

🎥 Cassidy: The advantage we had last year was we did the little things that make your team hard to play against. pic.twitter.com/K7B8MSxIba — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 16, 2024

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: The Blues are coming together, but a bit too late. They helped the Golden Knights by beating the Minnesota Wild and keeping the Golden Knights four points ahead.

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

We’ll keep the focus on the Western Conference today as we ease back into this.

The Athletic ($): Eric Stephens writes that’s enough for the Anaheim Ducks. It’s time to stop rebuilding, become buyers on the NHL trade market, and start improving

Hockey Night in Canada: The end could be nigh for the Arizona Coyotes. If they don’t win the land auction in late June, it sounds like it is over, and relocation will happen. Elliotte Friedman tells the story.

Colorado Hockey Now: Wow, this was a game played at warp speed, and the teams will be problems for the Golden Knights. With just one second remaining, Colorado scored the OT game-winner. It was a big win for the Colorado Avalanche.

Chicago Hockey Now: The kids are still having some fun late in the season.

NHL.com: The Nashville Predators got hot at the right time. After Saturday, those spunky Predators have points in 14 straight.

Sportsnet: A bit surprising. The Vancouver Canucks are starting to struggle as the lights get brighter down the stretch.