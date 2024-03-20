Daily Nuggets: Can Golden Knights Avoid Disaster? NHL Makes Rules Changes

Somewhere, Molly Hatchet is playing on a stereo, and it speaks to the Vegas Golden Knights, who are indeed flirting with disaster. The Golden Knights couldn’t keep the puck out of their own net and lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning despite outplaying them. Conversely, the Minnesota Wild keep winning. It’s getting tight for the defending Stanley Cup champs, and it’s been a minute since a Cup champ missed the playoffs the following season. Elsewhere in the Daily Nuggets, the Oilers new guys are leading the way, the Canucks are finding their stride with some hardnosed play, and the Penguins boss said he wants Sidney Crosby to stay in Pittsburgh.

Well, duh on that last one, eh?

The Golden Knights must make the playoffs so that I can once again establish a Vegas residency.



Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Hockey Now: A softy or two, and the Golden Knights couldn’t keep pace with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The full deets on a rare home loss for the Golden Knights.

Sportsnet: Never tell me the odds! Except in this case, the VGK are still favored, but the statistical models are wavering on their playoff standing.

SinBin: A little love for our buddy Ken, too. His analysis and take on the Golden Knights loss.

TSN: Aimed at the Golden Knights? The NHL is discussing changes to the LTIR rules.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

ESPN: Coaches will be able to challenge the puck over the glass delay of game call, BUT if they’re wrong, it becomes a 5v3. Ouch. The NHL made some minor rules tweaks at the GM meetings.

Sportsnet: Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations/GM Kyle Dubas did his first one-on-one interview of the season, and he chose a national outlet. The takeaway was that he wants Sidney Crosby to stay forever.

Pioneer Press: The Wild lost Jonas Brodin but gained two big points with a shutout win, and they’re just three back of the Golden Knights. Here they come.

Colorado Hockey Now: The mountain men are red-hot. The 2022 Stanley Cup winners are making a late-season charge and flexing some muscle. Mikko Rantanen potted the hat trick, and the Colorado Avalanche won their seventh straight.

San Jose Hockey Now: Those poor, poor Sharks. That rebuild is going nowhere fast. The Sharks went to Music City and sang a sad song as Nashville absolutely crushed them. What can the San Jose Sharks learn?

NHL.com: Elias Pettersson came through against the Buffalo Sabres, and the Vancouver Canucks regained a bit of their swagger.

Oilers Nation: The new guys lead the way for the Edmonton Oilers, and they look better and better.