Daily Nuggets: Salary Cap Increase; Internal Options at Center in Boston

More money, more problems? The NHL salary cap could increase by $4.5 million next season. Could the Boston Bruins be better off than they thought with centers heading into the new season? There was quite the battle in Florida on Tuesday. The Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks preseason game on Tuesday was a snoozer. So let’s revisit the game through the eyes of San Jose Hockey Now just for fun! The Colorado Avalanche is hoping to return to full health when the new season starts. Will that happen? How does Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz feel about the future of the team?

Vegas Hockey Now

The training camp battle is intensifying for Reilly Smith’s former spot on the wing. But does anyone actually want it?

NHL and National Hockey Now News:

NHL.com: Business is good in the NHL. “The state of the league is very strong,” said commissioner Gary Bettman at the NHL Board of Governors meeting. As a result, the salary cap could increase by $4.5 million next season.

Boston Hockey Now: Old news; Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired. New news; youngsters Matt Poitras and John Beecher could be internal solutions at the center position.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning racked up 160 combined penalty minutes on Tuesday. It was fight night in Orlando!

San Jose Hockey Now: The baby Sharks were victorious over a roster of primarily Henderson Silver Knights on Tuesday night. The highlight of the game was William Eklund’s spectacular pass to Thomas Bordeleau for the game’s first goal.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avalanche ran out of gas last season with injuries and distractions. Is the latest update on two key players cause for concern?

Nashville Hockey Now: Trotz has had a busy offseason of buying out players and signing free agents. There is also plenty of promise in the Predators’ pipeline.