Daily Nuggets: Panthers to Ice Similar Lineup; Perry Becoming Chicago Fan Favorite

The Vegas Golden Knights’ roster sits at 26 players. We are less than a week from the blank space on the rafters being filled in with a Stanley Cup championship banner. Just two preseason games remain. It is almost time for the regular season!

What might the Florida Panthers’ opening night lines look like? Jeremy Lauzon believes he has made a strong case for a roster spot with the Nashville Predators. Who is trying to lock down the final roster spots in New Jersey? Is Corey Perry becoming a fan favorite in Chicago?

Vegas Hockey Now

The Golden Knights are highly favored to repeat last year’s success.

NHL and National Hockey Now News

Florida Hockey Now: Similar to the Golden Knights, the Panthers will start with a lineup very similar to last season’s.

Nashville Hockey Now: Lauzon fits the mold of an NHL journeyman. The 28-year-old has 225 games of NHL experience and believes he has made a strong case for a roster spot.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Tyce Thompson, Graeme Clarke, and Simon Nemec are fighting for a spot with the New Jersey Devils.

Chicago Hockey Now: Perry is the type of player you dislike unless he’s on your team. The 38-year-old is endearing himself to the Chicago faithful.