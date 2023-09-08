Daily Nuggets: Sharks to Watch in Vegas; Is Cody Glass a Second-Line Center?

The Rookie Faceoff takes place next weekend in Vegas. Who headlines the San Jose Sharks roster? Which Kings prospects have the potential to earn a spot at training camp?

General manager Barry Trotz made a splash once free agency started. What storylines are we looking forward to once camp starts for the Predators?

Which four players on the New Jersey Devils have the most to prove this season? The Avalanche may not win the Central Division, but they should win at least one playoff series this season.

Vegas Hockey Now: In case you missed it, our own Chris Gawlik caught up with Adin Hill and asked him if there is going to be a healthy competition for the net.

San Jose Hockey Now: Headlining the Sharks roster for the Rookie Faceoff in Vegas are William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau. Eklund spent most of last season with the Sharks AHL affiliate San Jose Barracuda and played a handful of games with the Sharks. Eklund had 41 points in 54 games with the Barracuda and three points in eight games with the Sharks.

Bordeleau had 41 points in 65 games with the Barracuda and two points in eight games with the Sharks. Who else should we be keeping an eye on from San Jose in the Rookie Faceoff?

LA Hockey Now: The Kings do not have as much opportunity for rookies to make the roster as the Sharks do. Do prospects Alex Laferriere and Mikhail Maltsev have a chance at making their NHL debut with the Kings this season?

Nashville Hockey Now: Can Juuso Parssinen contribute on a consistent basis? Where will defenseman Alexandre Carrier fit with the defense? Is former Golden Knight Cody Glass ready to become a second-line center?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Ondrej Palat, Kevin Bahl, Vitek Vanecek, and Timo Meier have a lot to prove next season in New Jersey.

Meier may have the most to prove. The Devils gave up four players and three draft picks to acquire Meier last season. Can Meier live up to expectations?

Colorado Hockey Now: Our friends at Colorado Hockey Now have made three predictions for the upcoming season. Can Ross Colton score 25 goals? Who is Ondrej Pavel and will he play 20 games? Can the Avalanche go on a long playoff run without winning the Central Division?