Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights ESPYS Nominations, Hall of Fame Inductees, No More Specialty Jerseys During Warmups, Hersey Bears Win Calder Cup

The Vegas Golden Knights earned two ESPYS nominations.

Jonathan Marchessault was selected as the nominee for “Best NHL Player” just after winning the Conn Smythe. Marchessault has some stiff competition in Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak, and Linus Ullmark.

The Golden Knights were nominated for “Best Team” as well. Maybe the team nomination had something to do with their epic parade and speeches. The Golden Knights will be up against the Denver Nuggets, Georgia Bulldogs (NCAA football), Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Aces, LSU Tigers (NCAA women’s basketball), and Oklahoma Sooners (NCAA softball).

Call to the Hall

Henrik Lundqvist, Tom Barrasso, Mike Vernon, Caroline Ouellette, Pierre Turgeon, Ken Hitchcock, and Pierre Lacroix are the newest Hockey Hall of Fame inductees.

Lundqvist played nearly 900 games with the New York Rangers and was a Vezina winner. Barrasso played 777 NHL games, won two Stanley Cups, and was a Vezina winner. Vernon was a two-time Stanley Cup winner and 5-time all-star.

Ouellette logged 98 points in international competition for Team Canada and won 10 gold medals. Turgeon recorded 1,327 points in 1,294 NHL games. Over 22 seasons, Hitchcock earned 849 victories and is a Stanley Cup winner with the 1998-99 Dallas Stars. Lacroix was the long-time General Manager of the Quebec Nordiques and Colorado Avalanche from 1994 to 2006, earning two Stanley Cups in that timeframe.

No more warmup jerseys

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman feels that NHL players changing jerseys between warmups and the start of the game is becoming a distraction.

NHL teams will no longer be able to wear specialty jerseys during warmups. Pride nights will continue along with heritage nights, military nights, and Hockey Fights Cancer. However, it will not be done with the players wearing specialty jerseys during warmups.

Sweet ending for Hershey

The AHL’s oldest and newest franchises squared off in the Calder Cup Final. The home teams won each of the first six games, setting up a winner-take-all Game 7.

The game went into overtime and the Hersey Bears went on to win their 12th AHL Championship by defeating the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Former Golden Knights prospect, Jimmy Schuldt, plays for the Firebirds.