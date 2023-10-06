Daily Nuggets: NHL Entry Draft in The Sphere? Bruins Roster Projection

Could next year’s NHL entry draft be heading to Vegas? The Boston Bruins have gone through significant roster changes year over year. Boston Hockey Now takes a crack at projecting the opening night roster. Dark-horse hopeful in Nashville to make opening night roster. The New York Islanders had a bad preseason loss Thursday night. Logan Couture is feeling better but a long shot to play opening night.

Vegas Hockey Now:

Injuries adding up for the Vegas Golden Knights. Should fans be concerned?

NHL and National Hockey Now News

TSN: The Sphere at the Venetian Resort has been making headlines across the world thanks to its amazing graphics and U2’s residency. Could next year’s NHL Entry Draft take place in The Sphere?

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins’ roster has many holes to fill. Could this be a peak of what this season’s roster will look like?

Nashville Hockey Now: Marc Del Gaizo is comfortable with the dark-horse role to make the opening night roster.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: The New York Islanders fell 5-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

San Jose Hockey Now: Couture has not been ruled out for next week’s regular-season opener, but remains a longshot to play.