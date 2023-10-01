Daily Nuggets: Stocks Rising and Falling in Colorado; State of the Nashville Predators

The Vegas Golden Knights day-of-game entertainment team is among the best in the business. From the amazing pregame show to the in-game entertainment, and creative intermission activations. It is impossible to leave a Golden Knights game without the feeling of being entertained.

The team had a little fun prior to the start of Friday’s preseason game vs. Arizona Coyotes. An image was displayed on the scoreboard that showed the three division and two conference champion banners. There is a noticeable blank space where the Stanley Cup banner will be displayed. Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space,” played during the fun moment.

Who has seen their stock rise and fall in Colorado? Who is making a statement in Philadelphia? Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz gave his "State of the Predators," on Wednesday. Roster battles are heating up in Florida, who is making an impression?

Coach Bruce Cassidy has tipped his hand on the forward lines and who will replace Reilly Smith this season.

