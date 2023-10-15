Daily Nuggets: Reilly Smith Scores for Penguins; Coyotes Upset Devils

Reilly Smith scored for the Pittsburgh Penguins after piling up offensive chances Friday night. The Washington Capitals have nowhere to go but up after being shut out by the Penguins Friday night. The Arizona Coyotes surprised the New Jersey Devils Friday night. Connor Bedard is an overwhelming favorite to win the Calder. Injuries are piling up in Vegas, what is the positive in this?

Alec Martinez, Zach Whitecloud, William Carrier, and Alex Pietrangelo will have all missed games this season due to injury after Saturday’s game against the Ducks concludes. If there is a positive to this, the Golden Knights goaltending and defense can carry the team far this season.

NHL and National Hockey Now News:

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Smith had a strong second game for the Penguins. How did Smith’s effort grade on the Penguins’ report card?

Washington Hockey Now: An opening night home shutout loss brings out the quotes in Washington.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Coyotes defeated the Devils 4-3 in a shootout on Friday night. How about that second period?

Sportsnet: Bedard is the chalk to win the Calder. Who can possibly upset Bedard to win the Calder?