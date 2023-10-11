William Carrier Injured in Golden Knights Win; Could Be ‘More Serious’

The Vegas Golden Knights raised their long-awaited championship banner, beat the Seattle Kraken but also lost William Carrier to an upper-body injury in the second period on Tuesday.

Carrier, 28, is one of the five remaining original Misfits and was present for the Stanley Cup banner-raising but wasn’t able to finish the game. He left in the second period after playing just 5:09 with three shots on goal and one penalty.

Coach Bruce Cassidy did not give good news.

“William Carrier has an upper-body injury and couldn’t come back, which usually means it could be a little more serious,” Cassidy said.

Carrier joins a growing list of Golden Knights injuries. On Monday, defensemen Zach Whitecloud and Alec Martinex were placed on the injured list, which means they must miss at least seven days. Neither were placed on LTIR, which mandates missing at least 24 days.

Carrier was instrumental in the Golden Knights Stanley Cup run, especially as his line was often tasked with defending NHL scoring champ (Art Ross Trophy) Connor Bedard in Round Two against the Edmonton Oilers. Last season, Carrier had 16 goals and 25 points.