Hill Sharp: Golden Knights Defeat Seattle Kraken

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 in the home opener.

A slow start was expected for the Golden Knights who saw the Kraken execute the game’s first five shots. The Golden Knights had a hard time keeping up with the Kraken who had a number of quality scoring chances early. Adin Hill stood tall and fought off all the high-danger chances.

The Golden Knights scored the game’s first goal. Chandler Stephenson tapped home a nice pass from Brett Howden. The play started with a perfectly executed breakout from the Golden Knights’ defensive zone.

Jonathan Marchessault’s first goal of the season could be a candidate for one of the most unique goals of his career. Brandon Tanev tried to clear a puck behind the net that Marchessault tipped toward the Kraken net.

The Golden Knights did a good job of managing the early push from the Kraken. It was a sluggish start as the Golden Knights had a hard time executing passes and clearing the defensive zone. The Kraken struggled once the Golden Knights found their legs.

Brayden McNabb sprung Ivan Barbashev on a breakaway for the Golden Knights’ third goal of the game.

The Kraken got their first goal of the game in the second period after Marchessault deflected a pass directly to Jared McCann who was able to beat Hill.

The Golden Knights had multiple powerplays in the second period and were unable to find a goal. Will Carrier left the bench during the second period and did not return to the game.

Howden was assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head. The Golden Knights were already a man down with Carrier out injured. The Golden Knights penalty kill limited the Kraken to just a couple of scoring chances during the major.

Hill was exceptional in the third period and came up big with a pair of saves on high-danger passes with just over five minutes remaining.

Jack Eichel scored an empty net goal to lock this one up.

Barbashev had a very effective game. Besides the goal in the first, Barbashev had multiple high-danger chances and was very physical.

Credit the Golden Knights for a solid effort. The Golden Knights were able to get the victory despite the activities prior to tonight’s game and were able to maintain their focus after the Stanley Cup championship banner was raised. Not to mention, the Golden Knights played more than half the third period down two forwards.

The Golden Knights travel to San Jose on Thursday to take on the Sharks.