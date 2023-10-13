Daily Nuggets: Oilers “Bust” in Opener; Can Pacioretty Return to Form?

Leon Draisaitl declared, “Cup or bust,” after the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Edmonton Oilers last May. The Oilers busted in their regular season opener. Could the Oilers turn to the Boston Bruins for an upgrade in goaltending? Observations from the Philadelphia Flyers season-opening victory. Can Reilly Smith help to contain Alex Ovechkin on the power play? Will Max Pacioretty be a factor for the Washington Capitals?

Vegas Hockey Now

William Carrier suffered a potentially serious injury during Tuesday’s regular-season opener.

NHL and National Hockey Now news

Sportsnet: The Oilers are near the top of Stanley Cup-contending teams. The Canucks blew out the Oilers 8-1 on Wednesday night. Saturday’s rematch between the Oilers and Canucks will be a test of the Oiler’s championship pedigree.

Boston Hockey Now: The Oilers are not known for having quality goaltending and did not address that issue in the offseason. Could the Oilers inquire about Linus Ullmark?

Philly Hockey Now: Carter Hart settled down and led the Flyers to victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets yesterday. What else did the Flyers do well in the victory?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Smith was one-half of the “power kill,” alongside William Karlsson in Vegas for the last six seasons. Smith was traded in the offseason to the Pittsburgh Penguins. What can the Penguins’ penalty killers do to contain Ovechkin?

Washington Hockey Now: Pacioretty has had rotten injury luck suffering two Achilles tendon tears in less than a year. Can Pacioretty return to form in Washington?