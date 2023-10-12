Daily Nuggets: Bedard Sees Pastrnak Shine; Sharks Opening Night Roster

This is such an exciting time of the year. It is so nice to be working late at night with the sweet sounds of a hockey game in the background. Every time the horn sounds, you immediately click over to see who got the goal. This is our life for the next seven or so months.

Connor Bedard scored his first NHL goal in a losing effort to the Boston Bruins. The Vegas Golden Knights travel to San Jose tonight to play the Sharks; what will the Sharks’ roster look like? Reilly Smith fails to record a point in his Pittsburgh Penguins debut. Two games into last season fans from New Jersey were chanting, “Fire Lindy.” Later in the season, they were chanting, “Sorry Lindy.”

Vegas Hockey Now

Brett Howden received a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Brandon Tanev.

NHL and National Hockey Now News

Boston Hockey Now: David Pastrnak put on a show for Bedard and a cast of Bruins Legends including Bobby Orr on Wednesday night.

San Jose Hockey Now: Erik Karlsson is just a memory in San Jose. The rebuild has officially started and the Sharks’ roster has some major changes from last season.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Blackhawks upset the Penguins on Tuesday night which left the Penguins with, “a few things to clean up.”

New Jersey Hockey Now: Has any coach had a more interesting season than Lindy Ruff in New Jersey? The fans wanted him gone and apologized for wanting him gone. Ruff’s approval rating has gone up. Last year’s Jack Adams award finalist has been awarded with a multi-year extension.