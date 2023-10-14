Daily Nuggets: Reaves Wants Rematch; Team Meeting in Edmonton

Ryan Reaves keeps his receipts and is looking forward to the next time the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens meet. The Edmonton Oilers held a “big” meeting after getting crushed 8-1 by the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night. It has not been a good start of the season for the Seattle Kraken who dropped their second game in a row against the Nashville Predators. Do the Boston Bruins have a modern-day version of Ray Bourque? The Florida Panthers’ defense of the Eastern Conference championship did not have a good start Thursday night.

Vegas Hockey Now

Logan Thompson looked sharp and Braden Pachal scored his first career NHL goal in the Vegas Golden Knights’ 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks Thursday night.

NHL and National Hockey Now News

Sportsnet: Reaves felt Arber Xhekaj jumped him in Wednesday night’s game and wants a rematch.

Sportsnet: It is the Stanley Cup or bust in Edmonton. The first game of the season did not go the way the Oilers wanted and Leon Draisaitl is ready for the rematch with the Canucks.

Nashville Hockey Now: The Kraken did not give the Golden Knights much of a game on Tuesday night. They backed that effort up with a shutout loss to the Predators.

Boston Hockey Now: Bruins team president Cam Neely sees ‘A lot’ of similarities in Charlie McAvoy and Bourque.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers were shut out in their season opener against the Minnesota Wild. It is a long season and there is no panic in Florida.