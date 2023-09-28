Daily Nuggets: Matthews Takes Batting Practice; Landing Spots for Kane

It just feels better writing about hockey sitting atop an empty hockey arena. The only noise comes from the Zamboni and the occasional mic check. Besides fighting the traffic on Tropicana, it is great to be back on Las Vegas Boulevard for NHL hockey.

Auston Matthews takes batting practice in Toronto. What is the biggest training camp battle in Florida? The San Jose Sharks took care of business with the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday and bounced back with a soft effort. Exploring alternate solutions for the Chicago Blackhawks. Patrick Kane is getting closer to returning, where will he land?

Vegas Hockey Now

Early reactions from training camp.

NHL and National Hockey Now News

Sportsnet: If this whole hockey thing does not work out for Matthews, he could have a career in baseball.

Florida Hockey Now: Aaron Ekblad’s and Steve Montour’s absence early in the season is creating a big training camp battle.

San Jose Hockey Now: The Sharks are not expected to finish high in the standings. Sharks coach David Quinn has his work cut out for him. Just because it is preseason does not mean will accept a soft effort from the Sharks.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Blackhawks have a new look and more weapons at their disposal. A priority will be finding alternate solutions to unlock Connor Bedard’s potential.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Kane is over halfway through his recovery from hip surgery in June. Multiple teams have shown interest, where may he land?