Daily Nuggets: Avalanche to Contend for Cup? Cup or Bust in Carolina

The Taylor Swift effect is real. Travis Kelce’s jersey sales spiked 400% and he gained 300,000 social media followers. Swift’s track record speaks for itself. Kelce will be around for a while, things will not work out, and Kelce will be the subject of multiple songs on Swift’s next album. Perhaps Swift will date an NHL player next? Which NHL player would Swift date?

That is my point exactly, this is a hockey site. She is everywhere! You came here for information on the Vegas Golden Knights and the NHL. Instead, you get Taylor Swift. Apologies, please continue scrolling for hockey stuff.

Can the Colorado Avalanche return to Stanley Cup contenders? The Florida Panthers welcomed goaltender Spencer Knight back to his first game action in seven months on Monday. Who could challenge Connor Bedard for the Calder? Stanley Cup or bust in Carolina?

Vegas Hockey Now

Winners and non-winners of preseason game No. 2 against the Colorado Avalanche.

NHL & National Hockey Now News

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avalanche are projected to lead the NHL standings but will they return to Stanley Cup contention?

Florida Hockey Now: Knight stopped all 13 shots he faced against the Nashville Predators on Monday. Fans and teammates were happy to see Knight return to the ice. Knight said it was, “good to get back,” with the Panthers.

Chicago Hockey Now: Check out this pass from Bedard in practice. Who could challenge Bedard for the Calder? The answer is no one if he pulls off passes like that in the NHL.

Carolina Hockey Now: The Stanley Cup is the hardest trophy in sports to win. Only four teams win two rounds in the playoffs each season. Stanley Cup or bust is an unfair measurement of a good season. But that may be the case in Carolina.