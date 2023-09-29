Daily Nuggets: Bedard Gets Two Assists

The Hayden Hodgson hit on Mark Stone Wednesday night has social media buzzing. On one side, you have those claiming the hit was dirty. On the other side, you have those claiming the hit was clean. No penalty was assessed on the play. Did the hit need to happen? That is the debatable part. Hodgson is a 27-year-old with seven career NHL games, he is trying to make a name for himself. Would another veteran take the same type of run at Mark Stone in a preseason game? Probably not.

Connor Bedard made his preseason debut for the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. How did the Eastern Conference champions look against the Carolina Hurricanes? Sometimes a coaching change is all a player needs. The Washington Capitals sent out a lineup of veterans for Thursday’s preseason game.

Storylines from Wednesday night’s preseason game.

Chicago Hockey Now: The early part of Bedard’s career will bring question after question. Can he hang at the NHL level? Bedard is off to a good start as he had a pair of assists in Thursday’s preseason game.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers dressed an inexperienced squad against the Hurricanes. What were the key takeaways from the game?

Nashville Hockey Now: Philip Tomasino stands to benefit from the coaching change in Nashville.

Washington Hockey Now: The Capitals secured a victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.