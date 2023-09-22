Daily Nuggets: Training Camps Open: Michkov Scores Twice

Happy opening of NHL training camps day! Today was a day definitely worth celebrating. For some teams, this is the start of their quest for the Stanley Cup. For some other teams, it could be all downhill from this day.

Where did former Vegas Golden Knight Reilly Smith line up on day one of training camp? What does Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery want during camp? Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov makes the daily nuggets for something positive, finally. Who is on the bubble in Nashville?

Vegas Hockey Now:

Here is the Golden Knights training camp roster and schedule.

NHL News & National Hockey Now:

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Smith spent day one on a line with Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust. Coach Mike Sullivan wants competition for roster spots to last into the season.

Boston Hockey Now: Montgomery wants a more physical team than last year. Montgomery expects physicality for drills that require contact.

Philly Hockey Now: Michkov had a breakout game in the KHL on Thursday. The seventh overall pick had two goals, including the game-winner.

Nashville Hockey Now: Which Nashville Predators are on the bubble? Find out in the season preview.