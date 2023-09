Breaking: Golden Knights Announce Training Camp Roster

On Wednesday, Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the training camp roster. In total, 63 players have been invited to camp.

It will be interesting to see how Brendan Brisson has progressed. Brisson stood out during the Rookie Faceoff and has an outside opportunity to make the opening night roster.

Maxime Comtois is with the Golden Knights on a PTO and will compete with Brisson, Michael Amadio, Brett Howden, Pavel Dorofeyev, and Paul Cotter for ice time.

The Golden Knights training camp roster, preseason practice schedule, and preseason game schedule are below.

NUMERICAL ROSTER:

No. Name Position

1 Michael Bullion Goaltender

2 Zach Whitecloud Defenseman

3 Brayden McNabb Defenseman

4 Mason Geertsen Defenseman

5 Daniil Chayka Defenseman

6 Kaedan Korczak Defenseman

7 Alex Pietrangelo Defenseman

9 Jack Eichel Forward

10 Nicolas Roy Forward

11 Mason Morelli Forward

12 Jakub Brabenec Forward

13 Jakub Demek Forward

14 Nicolas Hague Defenseman

15 Christoffer Sedoff Defenseman

16 Pavel Dorofeyev Forward

17 Ben Hutton Defenseman

19 Brendan Brisson Forward

20 Chandler Stephenson Forward

21 Brett Howden Forward

22 Michael Amadio Forward

23 Alec Martinez Defenseman

24 Adam Cracknell Forward

25 Matyas Sapovaliv Forward

26 Arttu Karki Defenseman

27 Shea Theodore Defenseman

28 William Carrier Forward

30 Jiri Patera Goaltender

31 Isaiah Saville Goaltender

32 Jesper Vikman Goaltender

33 Adin Hill Goaltender

36 Logan Thompson Goaltender

37 Tuomas Uronen Forward

40 Lukas Cormier Defenseman

41 Brandon Hickey Defenseman

42 Alex Swetlikoff Forward

43 Paul Cotter Forward

44 Layton Ahac Defenseman

45 Jake Bischoff Defenseman

46 Jonas Rondbjerg Forward

47 Patrick Guay Forward

49 Ivan Barbashev Forward

51 Byron Froese Forward

53 Simon Pinard Forward

55 Keegan Kolesar Forward

56 Sheldon Rempal Forward

57 Mason Primeau Forward

61 Mark Stone Forward

62 Daniil Miromanov Defenseman

63 Ben Hemmerling Forward

65 Dysin Mayo Defenseman

67 Tyler Benson Forward

68 Jordan Papirny Goaltender

71 William Karlsson Forward

72 Gage Quinney Forward

74 Noah Carroll Defenseman

77 Ty Cheveldayoff Forward

81 Jonathan Marchessault

83 Daniel D’Amato Forward

88 Maxime Comtois Forward

89 Robbie Fromm-Delorme Forward

91 Jett Jones Forward

94 Brayden Pachal Defenseman

95 Joe Fleming Defenseman

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2023 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 21

-Team Vegas practice, 9:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Golden practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Knights practice, 2:00 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Friday, September 22

-Team Golden practice, 9:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Knights practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Vegas practice, 2:00 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Saturday, September 23

-Team Knights practice, 9:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Vegas practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Golden practice, 2:00 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Sunday, September 24

-Team travels San Jose, California

-Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 5:00 p.m. PT (SAP Center)

Monday, September 25

-Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche, 6:00 p.m. PT (Ball Arena)

Wednesday, September 27

-Morning Skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7:00 p.m. PT, presented by FOX Sports Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

Thursday, September 28

-Practice, 10:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Friday, September 29

-Morning Skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes, 7:00 p.m. PT, presented by Deportes Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

Monday, October 2

-Practice, 2:30 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Tuesday, October 3

-Morning Skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, 7:00 p.m. PT, presented by GHOST Energy (T-Mobile Arena)

Wednesday, October 4

-Practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Thursday, October 5

-Morning skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 7:00 p.m. PT, presented by Toyota (T-Mobile Arena)

Friday, October 6

-Practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team travels to Los Angeles, California

Saturday, October 7

-Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 1:00 p.m. PT (Crypto.com Arena)