Daily Nuggets: Fleury to Retire? Sharks Training Camp Battles

It is a nice Saturday evening in Henderson, NV. The hottest of days are behind us as we welcome Fall. The changing of seasons means we can measure how long until the hockey next season by weeks instead of in months. There is plenty to be excited for as training camps are underway, preseason games have officially started, and no shortage of drama to follow.

Is Marc-Andre Fleury considering retirement? Do the Tampa Bay Lightning wish Steven Stamkos would just retire? Reactions from the first preseason game for the Los Angeles Kings. What are the major training camp battles in San Jose? Which Florida Panther has a chip on their shoulder this season?

Vegas Hockey Now

General manager Kelly McCrimmon and coach Bruce Cassidy addressed the state of goaltending.

NHL & National Hockey Now News

Sportsnet: Many teams around the NHL take care of their captains. The Tampa Bay Lightning are choosing a ruthless approach with Stamkos.

Sportsnet: Fleury is going to let his performance this season determine if he is going to have a next season.

LA Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings lost 4-3 to the Arizona Coyotes. What were the highs and lows of the game?

San Jose Hockey Now: Besides the No. 1 goaltender, what are the major training camp battles for the San Jose Sharks?

Florida Hockey Now: Things did not go well for Mike Reilly last season and he comes into this season with a chip on his shoulder.