Daily Nuggets: Captain Marchand in Boston; No Captain in Chicago

The Boston Bruins announced forward Brad Marchand as this season’s captain. The Chicago Blackhawks announced they will not have a captain this season. Four burning questions for last season’s Eastern Conference champions. It is bold-prediction season in New Jersey. The Philadelphia Flyers are in the early stages of a rebuild, do not tell the players that.

On Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights announced their training camp roster and practice schedule.

Boston Hockey Now: That will be “Captain Marchand” to you and the NHL. The 35-year-old enters his 15th season in the NHL, all with the Bruins. Marchand is the 27th captain in franchise history.

Chicago Hockey Now: Center Connor Bedard is the face of the Blackhawks and the likely captain. The Blackhawks are going to make Bedard, or whoever the next captain may be, earn the captaincy. Not having a captain in Chicago is a no-brainer for the Blackhawks.

Florida Hockey Now: Who gets the final spot on the top-three lines for the Florida Panthers? Is goaltender Spencer Knight ready to return to a competitive level? What other burning questions are facing the Panthers?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Did New Jersey Now writer James Nichols do the most cliche thing possible for his three bold predictions article?

Philly Hockey Now: Nearly every simulation model and sports book has the Flyers as extreme longshots to compete for a Stanley Cup this season. The players, however, are not thinking rebuild.