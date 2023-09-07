Daily Nuggets: Tkachuk Discusses Cup Final; Necas on a Possible Contract Extension

Matthew Tkachuk opened up during an interview with the Cam & Strick podcast. Is Martin Necas concerned about not having a contract extension in place with the Carolina Hurricanes?

Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired which left a gaping hole down the middle in Boston. Can Charlie Coyle fill that hole? The Colorado Avalanche are holding “captain-less” captain’s skates.

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov made his KHL debut on Wednesday.

Vegas Hockey Now: In case you missed it, ESPN released their point projections for Vegas Golden Knights players. Did we take the over or under on Jack Eichel’s 92-point projection?

Florida Hockey Now: Tkachuk is the type of player you love to hate. However, he came across as highly likable and humble on the Cam and Strick podcast. He was asked about a number of topics including his love for South Florida, issues with signing long-term in Calgary, and Kolesar’s hit on him during the Stanley Cup Final.

What did Tkachuk say when asked about facing the Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final?

Carolina Hockey Now: Necas is in the final year of a two-year $6 million contract with the Hurricanes. Earlier in the offseason, Sebastian Aho received an eight-year extension worth $78 million.

Necas is focused on a deep playoff run with the Hurricanes. “Now, I feel like I’m a little older, more experienced, and I’m not really thinking about it. Whatever is going to come, is going to come,” said Necas at the NHL European Player Media Tour.

Boston Hockey Now: Coyle has never been a Selke nominee and has exceeded 50 points once in his career. Boston Bruins fans, meet your new No. 1 or No. 2 center. Coyle’s 390 points in 785 regular season games are solid for a third-line center.

Boston is transitioning to a “lead by committee” method.

Colorado Hockey Now: Nathan MacKinnon is the captain of the Colorado Avalanche and is not present for the captain’s skates. Captain’s skates are just a fancy term for unofficial practices.

Ross Colton, Mikko Rantanen, and Devon Toews were on the ice getting some work in. Rantanen was in mid-season form during today’s skate.

Philly Hockey Now: It will be years before Michkov plays a game for the Flyers. His KHL career is off to an interesting start. He was a healthy scratch for the first two games. How many shifts did Michkov get in his KHL debut?