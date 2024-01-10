High Scoring Game Expected: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights had their best effort in weeks against the New York Islanders on Saturday night in Vegas. Can the Golden Knights build off Saturday’s win against the Colorado Avalanche tonight?

Betting line: DraftKings has the Golden Knights as a plus-124 underdog with an over/under of 6.5 goals. The public is supporting the Avalanche at a 62%-38% split. This might be the best spot to get value in betting on the Golden Knights of the season to date.

Key storylines: Another game, another batch of questions surrounding who will play and who misses tonight’s game for the Golden Knights. The Avalanche have been playing high-event hockey as they have the second-highest goal total in the NHL at 152 goals and have given up 130 goals which ranks in the middle of the pack. Goals could come early and often for both teams tonight.

About the Golden Knights (23-12-5, 49 points): Logan Thompson is ill and expects to miss tonight’s game. Will Adin Hill make his first start since Dec. 17? Hill has not completed a full NHL game since Nov. 27. Coach Bruce Cassidy could opt to give Jiri Patera the start to allow for an extra day for Hill to make his return.

Zach Whitecloud missed Saturday’s game and is expected to return against the Avalanche. Will Carrier, Shea Theodore, and William Karlsson are not expected to return anytime soon to the Golden Knights.

Expected Lines:

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Dorofeyev-Stephenson-Stone

Howden-Roy-Kolesar

Denisenko-Amadio-Cotter

Martinez-Pietrangelo

Hague-Whitecloud

McNabb-Cormier

Hill/Patera

Golden Knights to watch: Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy had two goals each Saturday against the Islanders. Pavel Dorofeyev has goals in consecutive games. Lukas Cormier made his NHL debut Saturday and logged an assist on the powerplay. Can the fourth line contribute offensively in a game that figures to be high-scoring?

About the Avalanche (26-12-3, 55 points): The Avalanche remember their visit to T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 4 very well. The Golden Knights shut them out 7-0. Can the Avalanche improve on their 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games? Nathan MacKinnon has 66 points, Mikko Rantanen has 51 points, Cale Makar has 48 points, and Valeri Nichushkin has 40 points. There is plenty of offensive firepower on the Avalanche.

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev is 22-9-2 with a 2.97 GAA and .895 SV%.

How to watch

Time: 7:00 P.M. PST.

TV: Vegas TNT

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340