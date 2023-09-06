Daily Nuggets: Reilly Smith Practicing in Pittsburgh; Captain Brad Marchand in Boston?

Reilly Smith is attending the first session of unofficial workouts with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Brad Marchand is ready to lead in Boston regardless of what letter gets sewn on the front of his jersey.

Vegas Hockey Now: In case you missed it, what five questions must the Golden Knights answer next season?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Vegas Golden Knights fans got their first look at the price of winning the Stanley Cup on Tuesday. Smith was one of the 16 skaters on the ice attending an unofficial workout with the Penguins.

Boston Hockey Now: He has licked opposing players. He has snapped the blade of an opposing player’s stick before the faceoff. He has delivered more cheap shots than one can keep track of. He is also a potential favorite to be the Boston Bruins’ next captain. Is Marchand ready to be the team’s next captain?

Philly Hockey Now: This is interesting. Should all players be allowed to hand pass in all zones of the ice? Should players be allowed to kick the puck into the net and have it count? Johnson’s third rule proposal regarding high sticks is interesting.

Detroit Hockey Now: It is fantasy football draft season. If there is one thing I have learned about playing fantasy football, everyone loves their team on draft day. Perhaps the same but slightly different, Lidstrom loves the potential the 2023-24 Red Wings have.

Is Lidstrom mostly happy about acquiring Alex DeBrincat? Could Lidstrom’s optimism be tied to possibly acquiring Patrick Kane?

Washington Hockey Now: Ovechkin is 37-years-old and entering his 19th NHL season. That is not stopping him from getting on the ice two weeks prior to the official start of training camp.

Ovechkin enters this season 72 goals away from Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record.