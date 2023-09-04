Daily Nuggets: Kessel Reunion with Pittsburgh? Confidence Level in Nashville Front Office

Could Phil Kessel sign with one of his former teams? The Colorado Avalanche is one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season. What questions must they answer? What is the confidence level in the Predators’ front office? Concern over the Philadelphia Flyers’ top prospect being scratched in the KHL opener? What led to Jesper Bratt signing a long-term deal in New Jersey?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: We know Kessel is willing to take a secondary role and abandon the Ironman streak. Kessel was a big part of the Penguins’ Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2016 and 2017. Is there a path for a Kessel-Penguins reunion?

Colorado Hockey Now: Like the Vegas Golden Knights last year, the Avalanche will be coming into this season with a chip on their shoulder. Can Ryan Johansen be the team’s No. 2 center? Can the Avalanche stay healthy? What other questions must the Avalanche answer this season?

Nashville Hockey Now: If there is one thing we learned about general manager Barry Trotz: it is he is not patient. The Predators quickly bought out Matt Duchene and signed free agents. Trotz wasted no time to put his stamp on the team. Did that raise the confidence level of the fans?

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers took a chance on drafting Matvei Michkov from the KHL. Michkov was scratched in his KHL opening game. Should Flyers fans be concerned?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Bratt was never scared of signing short-term deals. It took two short-term deals over the last three seasons for Bratt to land a long-term deal with the Devils. The pressure of short-term deals paid off handsomely for the 25-year-old.