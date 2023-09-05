Daily Nuggets: Red Wings Interested in Patrick Kane? Bruins Looking to Upgrade at Center

Free agent Patrick Kane recently stated he was ready to field offers for this season. Could one of those offers come from the Detroit Red Wings?

Do the Boston Bruins want to start the season with Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle as their top two centers? Could they be in the market for an upgrade at center? What do our friends at Florida Hockey Now think about ESPN’s point projections for the Florida Panthers?

Recent additions of Kevin Fiala and Pierre-Luc Dubois suggest the Los Angeles Kings are shoving their chips into the pot for a run at the Stanley Cup. How big is their window to compete for a Stanley Cup? Connor Bedard is the name you keep hearing about in Chicago. Lukas Reichel is a name you will also be hearing a lot.

Detroit Hockey Now: General manager Steve Yzerman is working hard to get Hockey Town back to the playoffs. Trading for Alex DeBrincat will give the Red Wings an outside chance at qualifying for the postseason. What would signing Kane do for the Red Wings’ chances of making the playoffs?

Part of Kane’s motivation to be traded to the New York Rangers last season was to reunite with Artemi Panarin. DeBrincat and Kane played together in Chicago for five seasons.

Yzerman is aggressive and has some money to work with. Yzerman might kick the tires on Kane if he feels he can help the team.

Boston Hockey Now: Exit Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Enter Zacha and Coyle. That is not exactly a comforting feeling if you are a Bruins fan. The Winnipeg Jets have been very active this offseason. Will the Bruins make a push for Mark Scheifele from the Jets?

Florida Hockey Now: ESPN has put out their point projections for Florida Panthers players. Matthew Tkachuk is projected for 112 points. Will Tkachuk be fully healthy to start the season?

Sasha Barkov is projected for 90 points. Our friends at Florida Hockey Now offer their take on ESPN’s projections.

LA Hockey Now: The Kings were borderline Stanley Cup contenders last season. The Kings had 104 points and were knocked out by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of last season’s playoffs.

Did the recent additions of Fiala and Dubois extend their Stanley Cup window?

Chicago Hockey Now: Reichel appeared in 23 games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season. The 21-year-old had 15 points in 23 games. Reichel is above the AHL level at this point in his career.

All of the attention will be focused on Bedard. Reichel is in a great situation, it’s go time.