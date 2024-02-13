Former Vegas Golden Knight, Phil Kessel, Could Sign with Vancouver Canucks

A familiar face could be joining the Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks soon. Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin confirmed that former Golden Knight and NHL Ironman, Phil Kessel, has made his way to Vancouver and will be working out in Abbotsford this week.

Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin on Phil Kessel: “Phil has made his way to Vancouver and will be working out in Abbotsford this week. “ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 14, 2024

Kessel, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, could bring championship pedigree to a team full of players that lacks playoff experience. The 36-year-old has appeared in 100 career playoff games on top of his 1,286 regular season games. Kessel’s 1,064 consecutive games streak is a record that may never be broken.

Last season with the Golden Knights, Kessel had 30 points in 82 games, his lowest point total since his rookie season in 2006-2007.

There is no doubt the Canucks are loading up for a deep playoff run. The Canucks and Calgary Flames engaged in the first blockbuster trade of the 2023-24 season. The Flames sent Elias Lindholm to the Canucks in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round draft pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

Kessel’s potential role in Vancouver is unknown, or what shape he is in. If Kessel were to join the Canucks, it would likely be on their third forward line, which former Golden Knight, Teddy Blueger currently centers. Kessel could also be an insurance option in the event of injury to another forward.

The Canucks and Golden Knights face each other three more times in the regular season. The two teams could also face one another in the playoffs. If Kessel were to join the Canucks, the Golden Knights could see the Ironman up to 10 more times during the 2023-24 regular season and playoffs.