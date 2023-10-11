Daily Nuggets: Duclair Puzzled by NHL’s Handling or Specialty Nights

Tuesday marked the beginning of a new season. Hope fills NHL cities across North America as fans wait to see if it will be their team lifting the Stanley Cup in June.

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov is turning heads in the KHL. Anthony Duclair questions the NHL’s handling of specialty nights. What are the best and worst-case scenarios for the New Jersey Devils? What are the hot takes for the Montreal Canadiens?

Vegas Hockey Now

Predictions for breakout player, best player, and team record.

NHL and National Hockey Now News

Philly Hockey Now: Michkov is on his second KHL team since being drafted by the Flyers this year. The 18-year-old is on a scoring pace that puts him in a class with Nikita Kucherov, Kirill Kaprizov, and Vladimir Tarasenko. The legend of Michkov continues to grow in the KHL.

San Jose Hockey Now: Duclair is puzzled by the NHL’s policy of limiting how teams show support on specialty nights.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Three keys to the New Jersey Devils season and how they will lead to the team’s best-case scenario.

Montreal Hockey Now: Will Kirby Dach outscore Nick Suzuki? Get the answer and check out more hot takes for the Canadiens season.