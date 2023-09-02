Daily Nuggets: Patrick Kane Ready for Offers; Kings Player Points Projections

Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day once sang a song about wanting to sleep through September. That’s how August felt for me!

September will be much more exciting. We get the rookie games, the start of training camp, and preseason hockey! Who else is excited?

Who will the Vegas Golden Knights invite to compete in the Rookie Faceoff? Is free agent Patrick Kane ready to listen to offers? Florida Hockey Now is as excited about September as I am. ESPN’s point projections for Los Angeles Kings players. Did Tuukka Rask once miss a game due to a hangover?

Vegas Hockey Now: The Golden Knights announced the Rookie Faceoff roster on Friday. Fans should be keeping an eye on goaltenders Isaiah Saville, Jesper Vikman, and Jordan Papirny. One of them might just find their way into the Golden Knights net this season.

Are the Rookie Faceoff games more important to anyone than 2020 first-round pick Brendan Brisson?

Colorado Hockey Now: Kane has been on the ice about 20 times since undergoing hip resurfacing surgery in June. Although Kane suggests he could come back early, he is going to wait for the entire six-month recovery timetable to get back to NHL action. Kane is now willing to listen to offers.

Florida Hockey Now: The Golden Knights and Florida Panthers had the shortest offseasons of the 32 NHL teams. That does not mean the summer dragged without hockey. The Panthers first preseason game is a doubleheader against the Nashville Predators.

Los Angeles Hockey Now: ESPN projects Pierre-Luc Dubois to have a career-high in goals this season. Anze Kopitar does not have the same support level from ESPN. How does ESPN feel about Drew Doughty’s and Mikey Anderson’s point totals for next season?

Boston Hockey Now: This is something that everyone in southern Nevada can sympathize with: missing work due to a hangover. Did Rask miss the final game of the 2015-16 season due to a hangover?