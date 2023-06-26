Golden Knights Former Picks and Search for a Relevant ‘Mr. Irrelevant’

It’s the draft week! Nicolas Hague was the only Vegas Golden Knights player participating in the Stanley Cup Final that the Golden Knights drafted. The Golden Knights pick 32, 77, 96, 192 and 224.

For the first time in team history, the Golden Knights get to select “Mr. Irrelevant” with the final pick of the draft. It isn’t necessarily a throwaway pick — 11 last overall picks played at least one National Hockey League game.

Patric Hornqvist currently of the Florida Panthers, will probably have the best career among the “Irrelevants” when the dust settles. Hornqvist is a two-time Stanley Cup winner with over 500 career points and will most likely finish with over 1,000 career games played.

Here’s a look at the most notable Golden Knights draft picks and their current status.

Cody Glass, 2017 round 1, pick 6. The first ever Golden Knights draft pick was never able to find his groove in Vegas. Glass was always between the level of American League standout and National League bust. In July 2021, Glass was traded to the Nashville Predators for Nolan Patrick. Glass seems to be finding his way in Nashville as a bottom-six forward and is a restricted free agent heading into next season.

Nick Suzuki, 2017 round 1, pick 13. Suzuki was part of a trade with the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Max Pacioretty. The current captain of the Canadiens is their top-line center and has 209 points in 291 NHL games.

Nicolas Hague, 2017, round 2, pick 34. As mentioned above, Hague is the only Golden Knights draft pick to take part in the Stanley Cup Final. Hague has found a comfortable spot in Vegas on defense alongside Zach Whitecloud.

Paul Cotter, 2018, round 4, pick 115. Cotter is the lowest-drafted player by the Golden Knights to find a regular spot in the lineup. Appearing in 55 games this past season with the Golden Knights, Cotter may be in line for an expanded role in the upcoming season.

Peyton Krebs, 2019, round 1, pick 17. Krebs was a big part of the Jack Eichel trade which included Alex Tuch. Ultimately who won or lost the Eichel for Tuch trade will hinge on how Krebs develops. Krebs has 49 points in 135 career games with the Buffalo Sabres.

Pavel Dorofeyev, 2019, round 3, pick 79. Like Cotter, Dorofeyev may be in for an expanded role next season. Dorofeyev had seven goals in 18 regular season games for the Golden Knights last season. Should Ivan Barbashev not come back, Dorofeyev is an excellent option on the top line with Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault.

Will the Golden Knights find the next Nicolas Hague or a relevant, Mr. Irrelevant in this year’s draft?