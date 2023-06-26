Daily Nuggets: Hill Nears Extension, Jordan Staal Signs Extension

The Vegas Golden Knights and Adin Hill are nearing an extension for 2 years in the range of $4.9 million per. This all but assures that pending unrestricted free agent Ivan Barbashev will sign elsewhere and that Robin Lehner will not fit into the goaltending strategy for the 2023-24 season. Assuming Lehner’s salary will not impact the Golden Knights next season, ~$3.5 million is left to re-sign pending restricted and unrestricted free agents.

34-year-old Jordan Staal signed a four-year, $11.6 million extension with the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. If Staal remains in Carolina for the duration of his contract, he will have been a Hurricane for 15 seasons. Widely considered one of the best defensive forwards in the game, Staal has finished on the negative side of plus / minus just five times in his 17-season career.

