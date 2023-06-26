Connect with us

Vegas Golden Knights

Daily Nuggets: Hill Nears Extension, Jordan Staal Signs Extension

Published

8 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights, Adin Hill, Nic Hague

The Vegas Golden Knights and Adin Hill are nearing an extension for 2 years in the range of $4.9 million per. This all but assures that pending unrestricted free agent Ivan Barbashev will sign elsewhere and that Robin Lehner will not fit into the goaltending strategy for the 2023-24 season. Assuming Lehner’s salary will not impact the Golden Knights next season, ~$3.5 million is left to re-sign pending restricted and unrestricted free agents.

34-year-old Jordan Staal signed a four-year, $11.6 million extension with the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. If Staal remains in Carolina for the duration of his contract, he will have been a Hurricane for 15 seasons. Widely considered one of the best defensive forwards in the game, Staal has finished on the negative side of plus / minus just five times in his 17-season career.

Los Angeles Hockey Now: The Kings have moved on from Sean Durzi, now they have the cap space and assets to make another trade.

Calgary Hockey Now: What is going on up there? It seems like everyone wants out of Calgary.

San Jose Hockey Now: A new day, and a new potential landing spot for Erik Karlsson. Who might step up to take on his $11.5 million salary?

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Sabres are spinning the dials to try to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. What trades might they make?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What will it take to make the Penguins a serious Stanley Cup contender again?

Colorado Hockey Now: Are J.T. Compher’s days numbered as a result of the Ryan Johansen acquisition?

