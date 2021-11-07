OK Daily: Lehner Out To Dry, Tuch’s Farewell, Tkachuk Trade Rumors

That Jack Eichel trade finally happened. But there is still going to be a lot of fallout as a result of the move. Things are awkward right now in Calgary between the Flames and Matthew Tkachuk, who scored a beauty of a goal last night.

Alex Tuch is headed to his hometown team of the Buffalo Sabres. Tuch spent over four years with the Golden Knights after being acquired in a trade from the Minnesota Wild along with Erik Haula. This trade revolved around expansion draft considerations and worked out pretty well for the Golden Knights

Tuch scored 139 points in 249 career NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights. He hit 20 goals and 52 points in 2018-19 and has established himself as a top-six winger in the National Hockey League.

After the Eichel trade, Tuch took to Twitter after the Eichel trade to thank the Golden Knights organization.

First of all, I want to take a moment to thank the entire city of Las Vegas for allowing my family and I to call it home for the past 4.5 years. — Alex Tuch (@alextuch89) November 4, 2021

I am going to miss the great group they have there. Now I want to say how excited I am to be a part of the Buffalo Sabres organization. Being from Upstate NY, it’s been a dream of mine to put on the Sabres jersey. Thank you Buffalo and I can’t wait to get started! — Alex Tuch (@alextuch89) November 4, 2021

Calgary: So that was awkward. Matthew Tkachuk was involved in some heavy NHL trade rumors this past week. The trade rumors circled around him heading to Buffalo as a part of a Jack Eichel trade. Of, course, this never happened and Eichel is a Vegas Golden Knight. What does this mean for Tkachuk and the Flames?

Vegas: The Golden Knights relied heavily on Robin Lehner last night, almost too much. How much longer can the team continue to leave their goaltender out to dry?

Montreal: The flip side to last night’s Golden Knights game, the Montreal Canadiens couldn’t stop the bleeding after the Golden Knight’s second-period comeback.

Detroit: Tonight the Golden Knights take on the Detroit Red Wings for the first time this season. The Red Wings, who are also on a back-to-back, defeated the Buffalo Sabres in overtime Saturday. Without Dylan Larkin, the team looks to continue rolling against the Golden Knights.

Pittsburgh: Kasperi Kapanen entered Saturday night with zero goals on the season and left PPG Paints Arena with his first career hat-trick.

Florida: The two remaining undefeated teams in the National Hockey League played each other Saturday with and the Florida Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes to remain perfect.

San Jose: Top prospect William Eklund has been sent back to Sweden just days after saying “I feel like I belong here.”