Daily Nuggets: Ryan Craig Promoted to HSK Coach, Blackhawks and Bruins Trade

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the appointment of Ryan Craig to head coach of the Henderson Silver Knights. Craig’s final professional game played was at the AHL level with the 2015-16 Calder Cup Champion Lake Erie Monsters where he served as captain. With the Golden Knights as an assistant coach from year one, he survived two head coach firings. Craig can often be found on the ice at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson and City National Arena in Summerlin coaching youth hockey.

The Chicago Blackhawks and Boston had a noteworthy trade on Monday. Chicago traded the rights to defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula to Boston in exchange for Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno. Early indications are Hall being paired with Connor Bedard. Here’s what Chicago Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now had to say about the trade.

The NHL Awards took place Monday in Nashville, here’s a look at the winners. The Golden Knights did not have any nominees.

Los Angeles Hockey Now: Pierre Luc-Dubois to the Kings possibly? The Kings have been making smaller moves which may lead to a big move.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Canadiens may also be interested in Luc-Dubois. The Kings seem to be the front-runner, but Montreal hasn’t been ruled out.

Washington Hockey Now: Could the Capitals relocate from D.C.’s Chinatown neighborhood to Northern Virginia?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It was an emotional year for Kris Letang, who had to deal with injuries, a stroke, and losing his father all during the 2022-23 season. Letang was awarded the Masterton Trophy Monday at the NHL Awards.