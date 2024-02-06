McDavid and Oilers Chasing NHL History Against Golden Knights

Here come the Edmonton Oilers and their 16-game winning streak. which is tied for second longest ever with the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets. A win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night would tie the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL record 17-game winning streak.

This game means everything to the Oilers. By all accounts, this is a game the Oilers should win. The Oilers have won 24 of their last 27 games and are healthy. The Golden Knights lead the NHL in man-games lost due to injury and will be without Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore.

A win by the Oilers cements their place in NHL history. A win by the Golden Knights reminds the Oilers they may not be ready to take that next step.

The Oilers are commonly known as a team with a high-octane offense that can score at will. That may be the old version of the Oilers. The new and improved Oilers are winning games with strong defense and goaltending. The Oilers have given up greater than two goals just twice during their 16-game winning streak.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner’s stats paint a picture of how to defeat the Oilers. Skinner is 23-9-1 with a 2.44 GAA and .910 SV%. Skinner’s save percentage of .910 ties for No. 19. For comparison, Logan Thompson’s save percentage is .906.

Lil Jon needs to provide tonight’s pregame speech for the Golden Knights. “Shots shots shots shots shots shots.” Shots, shots, and more shots from the Golden Knights are the blueprint for a victory.

There is one problem with the Golden Knights trying to get a lot of shots. The Oilers rank No. 2 overall in the fewest shots allowed.

William Karlsson is set to make his return tonight against the Oilers. Karlsson was instrumental in limiting Connor McDavid’s scoring during the 2023 Western Conference Semi-Final. Adin Hill picked up two wins in his first two games returning from injury. Hill leads the NHL with a 1.94 GAA and .936 SV%.

The newly formed line of Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Roy, and Ivan Barbashev is hot. Marchessault has 11 points in his last seven games. Roy has 10 points in his last six games. Barbashev has 11 points in his last six games.

The Golden Knights have 64 points to the Oilers 59 points, however, the Oilers have played five fewer games. A win for the Golden Knights would give them some breathing room.

How to watch

Time: 7:00 P.M. PST.

TV: ESPN+ hulu

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340