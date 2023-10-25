Daily Nuggets: Cassidy Maintains Plan with Goalies; Will Carbery Make it to Thanksgiving?

Coach Bruce Cassidy said there would not be a 50/50 split between Adin Hill and Logan Thompson. What is the split through the first seven games? How did this recently retired player handle being the “worst player in the league?” Alex Ovechkin scored his first goal of the season! Too bad it was in a losing effort for the Washington Capitals. Is coach Spencer Carbery the first entry in the, “Fired by Thanksgiving category?”

The NHL rescinded the rule on not allowing players to use “pride tape” on their hockey sticks.

The Chicago Blackhawks placed Taylor Hall on injured reserve. Could this mean Lukas Reichel and Connor Bedard on the same line? What is it like when two close friends compete against each other for the first time?

Coach Cassidy has kept his word through seven games. The starts slightly favor Hill over Thompson 4-3. How will the goalie rotation continue?

Sportsnet: Raise your hand if you’ve ever been picked last for the class football game. My hand is up. Raise your hand if you have ever felt like the worst player on the team. My hand is still up. Goaltender Craig Anderson felt he was the worst player in the NHL. The moral of the story, the worst player on the team might become the worst player in professional sports.

Washington Hockey Now: “It’s the same old story, we’re finding ways to lose hockey games,” head coach Spencer Carbery said postgame. That is not the type of statement you want your favorite team’s coach making just a handful into the new season. What else did Carbery have to say after Tuesday’s loss?

Sports Illustrated: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott defied the NHL’s rule of not allowing players to use “pride tape” on their hockey sticks. The NHL changed its stance on the rule. “After consultation with the NHL Players’ Association and the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, players will now have the opportunity to voluntarily represent social causes with their stick tape throughout the season,”

Chicago Hockey Now: The Blackhawks have had a “schedule gauntlet” and things will only get tougher without Hall for the next few games.

Sportsnet: Rasmus Sandin and William Nylander train and golf together in the offseason. Is it possible that one can chirp the other enough to get them off their game?