Daily Nuggets: Reaves Chirping; Tkachuk 100%

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves is putting the league on notice. Why might the Pittsburgh Penguins fizzle this season? Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk is ready to get back at it. What might the forward lines look like for the Los Angeles Kings this season?

On Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights announced their “Theme Knights” for this season.

Sportsnet: Everyone remembers the image of Radko Gudas celebrating in front of Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Wool during last season’s playoffs. Reaves doubts there will be any more moments like that in Toronto.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins had a sizzling offseason with the acquisitions of Reilly Smith and Erik Karlsson. Why might the Penguins fizzle instead of sizzle next season?

Florida Hockey Now: Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers had a short summer. The summer was long enough for Tkachuk to rehab his broken sternum that he suffered in game three of the Stanley Cup Final. Tkachuk is 100% and ready to get back at it.

LA Hockey Now: The Golden Knights and Kings will see plenty of each other during the season and possibly into the playoffs. What will their top nine look like?