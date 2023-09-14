Daily Nuggets: Leon Draisaitl’s Future; Matthew Tkachuk’s Health

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl is getting questions about his future with the Edmonton Oilers even though he is under contract for two more seasons. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang joined an informal practice but it was not with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov is getting an opportunity to play with his second KHL team. There have been questions about Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk’s health heading into this season. Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is a diehard New York Giants fan. What did he say in the wake of the Aaron Rodgers injury?

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Hockey Now: Could Max Comtois be a diamond in the rough?

NHL News & National Hockey Now:

Sportsnet: It is not often someone is viewed as a top-five player in the NHL and is also the second-best player on his own team. Welcome to Draisaitl’s reality since Connor McDavid came into the league in 2015. What did Draisaitl tell the media when asked if he thinks about his future in Edmonton?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: This is not something that is very common around the league. Letang joined a Canadian team for an informal practice.

Philly Hockey Now: We keep on adding a new layer to the wedding cake that is Michkov’s summer. Michkov was drafted No. 7 overall in the 2023 NHL entry draft. Somehow he was considered the 13th-best forward on his KHL team. Michkov was a healthy scratch in three of his first four games. That led to Michkov being loaned to a new KHL team. Michkov showed his stuff on his new KHL team.

Florida Hockey Now: Tkachuk delivered a crushing hit on Jack Eichel that has Golden Knights’ fans holding their breath in the Stanley Cup Final. Eichel returned after missing a few shifts. Keegan Kolesar returned the favor to Tkachuk the following game of the Stanley Cup Final, breaking Tkachuk’s sternum in the process. How is Tkachuk feeling as Panthers camp nears?

Boston Hockey Now: McAvoy watched his beloved Giants get blown out 40-0 by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. That did not stop him from chirping New York Jets fans after Rodgers tore his Achilles on Monday Night Football.