Daily Nuggets: Blackhawks Roster Watch; Devils Perfect Preseason

5 hours ago

New Jersey Devils third jerseys (Photo: New Jersey Devils via Twitter)
The next time the Vegas Golden Knights take the ice there will be a Stanley Cup championship banner hanging in the rafters and the games will count. Hockey season is just around the corner!

Here is a not-so-hot take. Connor Bedard will be on the opening night roster for the Chicago Blackhawks. Who else will join him? Surprises in Nashville as a rookie forces his way onto the opening night roster. The Florida Panthers lost Grigori Denisenko to the Golden Knights via waiver claim on Saturday. The New Jersey Devils had a perfect preseason, will they hang a banner?

Vegas Hockey Now

Jack Eichel shines in the final preseason game.

NHL and National Hockey Now News

Chicago Hockey Now: Isaak Phillips looks to make the opening night roster for the Blackhawks. Who else’s stock is trending in the right direction?

Nashville Hockey Now: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand said players who are making an NHL team are looking to steal someone else’s career. It is the cruel reality of being a youngster trying to make a team. Did Samuel Fagemo force the Nashville Predators to make a surprising roster move?

Florida Hockey Now: The take from South Florida on losing Denisenko to the Golden Knights.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Golden Knights may not be the only ones hanging a banner this week. The Devils swept the preseason. We are eagerly awaiting details of the parade. While we wait for the parade details, here’s what sweeping the preseason actually means.

