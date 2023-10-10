Daily Nuggets: Hellebuyck and Scheifele Extended; Smith Makes Debut in Pittsburgh

The Winnipeg Jets paid big bucks to Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele to keep them around for the next eight seasons. Former Vegas Golden Knight Reilly Smith is part of a Pittsburgh Penguins roster that had a large year-over-year turnover. Can fans in Chicago remain patient as Connor Bedard learns how to be a professional NHL player? Youngsters are stealing roster positions from veterans in Boston. A former Golden Knight was aced on waivers by Carolina.

Vegas Hockey Now

Zach Whitecloud and Alec Martinez are starting the season on IR.

NHL and National Hockey Now News

Sportsnet: The Jets signed Hellebuyck and Scheifele to identical seven-year extensions worth $59.5 million.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Smith is part of a Penguins roster that experienced nearly a 50% turnover from last year.

Chicago Hockey Now: Connor McDavid made his NHL debut eight years ago. Expectations were high, but did anyone have McDavid getting 153 points in a single season? Chicago Blackhawks fans are in a similar spot as Edmonton Oilers fans were in eight years ago. Tonight could be the start of something special. McDavid “only” had 48 points in 45 games in his first season. Blackhawks fans may need to be patient for his first season.

Boston Hockey Now: Brad Marchand mentioned that young players are trying to steal careers from veteran players when asked about his perspective on Mark Stone getting hit hard by a rookie trying to make a name for himself. That is what is happening in Boston. There is a youth wave pushing some veterans out.

Carolina Hockey Now: The reigning homerun derby champion from Reilly Smith’s Battle for Vegas Celebrity softball game has been placed on waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes.