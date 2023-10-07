Eichel Shines: Key Storylines From Final Preseason Game

The Vegas Golden Knights rolled out a lineup that will resemble what takes the ice Tuesday when the banner gets raised. William Karlsson and Alec Martinez missed the final preseason game and expect to be available for Tuesday’s opener. The Golden Knights defeated the LA Kings 7-4 after trailing 3-1 early on.

Finding their legs: We saw this Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche and today against the LA Kings. The Golden Knights had slow starts in their final two dress rehearsals. As the games went on, the Golden Knights found their legs. It could be from the short offseason. It could be fatigue since most of the top nine forwards only played a handful of preseason games. Or it could be that the preseason is boring to the players. Think about it. The last time the Golden Knights played meaningful games was in June. Stanley Cup Final hockey is slightly more exciting than preseason hockey. Let’s see how the team starts games after seeing the banner get raised.

Jack Eichel: It does not matter what type of game it is, scoring five points is a great individual effort. Eichel showed flashes of his ability to finish and appears to be always skating downhill. The 2015 No. 2 overall draft pick is ready to have a special season.

Injuries: There will always be injuries. But the injury bug biting three key players early on is concerning. Zach Whitecloud is week-to-week but it seems like his injury may keep him off the ice for a matter of months. Can Karlsson and Martinez get back on the ice for the opener? Can the Golden Knights be competitive in the Pacific Division as injuries pile up during the regular season?

Brendan Brisson, Braden Pachal, and Kaedan Korczak are the reinforcements once, or when, injuries start to pile up. Can those three youngsters carry the mail when called upon?

Michael Amadio: Amadio was noticeable in Saturday’s preseason game. He created a few turnovers that led to grade “A” scoring chances. That will keep Amadio in the lineup for most of the season.

Max Comtois: It is noteworthy that Comtois did not dress in the final two preseason games. What is the plan for Comtois once the team returns from Los Angeles? Good question. It is clear that Comtois is not among the top 20 forward options. Does general manager Kelly McCrimmon have a plan to keep Comtois within the organization? We will know by Monday afternoon.